Happy Birthday Chrissie Hynde – New LP Coming

Source: YouTube

HAPPY BIRTHDAY today (September 7) to CHRISSIE HYNDE of THE PRETENDERS. She still sounds great at the age of 72 and THE PRETENDERS new album, RELENTLESS is coming out on September 15th!

Here’s one of the songs from the album that I really like. It’s called LET THE SUN COME IN and we really appreciate the line “spread your wings and fly like an Eagle” (at about the 2:34 mark).

Enjoy! Again the album comes out on September 15th.