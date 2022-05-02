Had A Sad Sunday

If you have ever lost a pet, you know what I am feeling today. Yesterday we had to put down the family dog due to cancer starting to ravage her system. MUFFIN was part of our family for almost 14 years, and we had to say goodbye on Sunday. WOW…one of the hardest things to do. This was our second time going through this for Carmen and me….we had to do the same over 20 years ago….but it was first for the kids, so needless to say, a hard day for the family.
On a side note…my portable basketball hoop also died over the weekend…..high winds and rust taking that away. Now in the trash. Holy crap, I hope may is a better month!