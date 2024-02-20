Source: YouTube

I finally watched “THE GREATEST NIGHT IN POP” on Netflix last night. I highly recommend this if you have Netflix.

It’s a documentary on the making of the song and video for USA FOR AFRICA and WE ARE THE WORLD.

The documentary runs about 90 minutes and it is really done well. Scott Kaye and I were talking about it on The Morning Show That Rocks about a week ago and he saw it then and highly suggested checking it out. Well I finally did and it was great. A really cool look behind the scenes as to what went on in putting this together and the fact that they had to do it in just one night. REALLY GOOD SHOW for you to check out.

Check out the trailer and slot yourself some time (again about 90 minutes) to see this documentary.