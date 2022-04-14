Got Surgery Coming Up??? Get AC/DC!!

Well this is kinda cool. If you have a pending surgery…maybe you should make sure your surgeon is listening to some AC/DC during the procedure.
Researchers in Germany have studied the effects of blasting AC/DC while doctors performed surgery. And the results? Turns out listening to AC/DC music turns surgeons into “fast machines that kept their incisions clean.”
The study had surgeons conduct laparoscopic surgery while they listened to either “soft rock by THE BEATLES and hard rock by AC/DC.” Turns out the AC/DC music helped The surgeons work in nearly half the time – with cuts that were five percent more precise.
The lead researcher said the effect “was especially noticeable when the music was played in high volume.” TURN IT UP SHRINERS!!!!
Next time you’re set to go under the knife, might want to make sure your Doc is jamming to the AC/DC!