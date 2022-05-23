Got A Great Burger Recipe? You Could Get Big Bucks!

NATIONAL BURGER DAY is coming up this Saturday May 28th, and Heinz is looking for some great hamburger recipes and are going to pay some big dollars for the best! Heinz presents “Art of the Burger,” a worldwide competition in quest of the best burger creation, and the winning burger will be displayed on BurgerFi menus in fall 2022.
The winner will get $25,000. 50 runners-up will get Heinz Art of the Burger swag! You can submit your entry now through July 12th by posting a photo of your burger creation at the website, HeinzArtOfTheBurger.com, or on Twitter or Instagram using #HeinzArtBurger and #contest. Have Fun and GOOD LUCK!
NOW…I’m HUNGRY!!!