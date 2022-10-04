Golf…Tacos…Vodka…and Cinnamon Rolls????

Golfing

WOW! Today is 10-4 Day….October 4th. BUT….I feel like today might be the perfect day for me! It’s Golf Appreciation Day…National Taco Day….National Vodka Day….and National Cinnamon Roll Day! Can’t do much better than that. Play some golf then have some tacos with your favorite vodka cocktail….and top it all off with a cinnamon roll for dessert. OR…start with the cinnamon roll for breakfast….golf….tacos & vodka! Whatever you do today…ENJOY!

There are several restaurants offering specials on Tacos today and the same for Cinnamon Rolls….as they say…”check your local listings.” Not sure on the golf and vodka specials. There probably are some special rates/sales out there if you search for ’em. “10-4 GOOD BUDDY!”