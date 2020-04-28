Local Nonprofits Need Your Help
Times have changed. Our local nonprofits need you now more than ever. Every donation you make from May 1 to May 28 in support of Give to Lincoln Day makes a bigger impact because nonprofits also get a proportional share of a $500,000 challenge match fund provided by Lincoln Community Foundation and their sponsors.
Gifts can be made online at this site beginning May 1 and will qualify for Give to Lincoln Day and matching funds. This year gifts may also be mailed and postmarked by May 23 to the Lincoln Community Foundation.
Give to Lincoln Day is a time when everyone in Lincoln is asked to make a donation toward the organizations that are crucial to the care, support and spirit of our great city.
Give because…Lincoln comes together to help Lincoln.
Get more details and give NOW at www.givetolincoln.com