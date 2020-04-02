Gettin’ Funky With Sammy & the Circle!
Sammy Hagar & The Circle have just delivered a fairly killer new track — “Funky Feng Shui” — featuring the “Red Rocker” and the band recording separately, connected only by their cell phones. With the Coronavirus keeping bands and their audiences in self-quarantine, don’t be surprised if this new track inspires countless other artists to continue plying their craft apart — but still together. Hagar promised: “The Circle will be doing more of this, it’s too much fun!”
According to the description on Sammy Hagar’s YouTube page: “This video is the result of a challenge started by Jason Bonham to record a jam they’d been playing backstage warming up for shows while everyone is stuck at home in the COVID-19 shelter-at-home lockdown. Filmed on their phones, Jason started with the drums in his first Instagram post then challenged Vic Johnson to add guitar. Vic then passed it on to Michael Anthony and Sammy wrapped it up!”