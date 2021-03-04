Get ‘Tempted’ With Sting!
Sting has recorded a virtual cover of Squeeze’s 1981 classic, “Tempted.” Smoothradio.com reported that the Police frontman teamed up with Take That singer Gary Barlow’s on his latest Crooner Sessions video to tackle the pop standard.
Gary Barlow, who started the online series during the UK’s initial Covid lockdown posted, “My guest on #TheCroonerSessions today is the amazing Sting. Can’t thank you enough for doing this sir. It appears we have a mutual appreciation for Squeeze. It was superb to perform this classic song from 1981 ‘Tempted’ written by the amazing Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook originally performed by one of our Crooner guests Paul Carrack.”
1981’s “Tempted” single was Squeeze’s biggest hit, peaking at Number 49 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Number 41 in Britain.
Singer-guitarist Glenn Tilbrook recalled it as one of the hardest songs he wrote with the group. “‘Tempted’ took a week. I knew from ages ago it could work. It was that sort of thing where you know you’ve got something right, but the rest of it was not right. It just took a lot of work to get it to sound right, to get it to flow right.”