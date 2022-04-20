Geddy Lee Speaks About The Late Neil Peart

RUSH just released the 40th Anniversary Box Set of their MOVING PICTURES album. You can find several different “packages” of the box set on their website if you are interested.
I have always been a huge RUSH fan and have seen them live a number of times, so when I spotted this clip of an interview with GEDDY LEE, I thought I would share it with you. It’s pretty cool to hear how Geddy would interpret Neil’s lyrics and make them work for each song. Rest in peace Neil Peart, one of my favorite drummers.
By the way if you are a reader….pick up Neil’s book “GHOST RIDER.” I read it a few years ago and it’s a pretty cool accounting of his motorcycle trek made shortly after the death of his wife and daughter just months apart from each other. Neil needed to clear his head, so he just jumped on his bike and headed out.
Also…reportedly, Geddy is currently writing his memoirs and word is it should be out by this fall sometime. Looking forward to it.
PS…..oh one more thing. RUSH has come out with their own BEER in honor of the Moving Pictures anniversary. It is called “MOVING PITCHERS ALE” and it’s a blonde ale that became available in Canada a couple weeks ago. Supposed to be in the states sometime this spring. If you see it somewhere in town, let me know. I would love to try it.