Free music from Lynyrd Skynyrd!
Lynyrd Skynyrd has just released a new track, which is available for downloading free of charge for the next week. The melancholy and nostalgic “Last Of The Street Survivors” takes its name from the band’s ongoing farewell tour. The song was written by Gary Rossington, Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, and Tom Hambridge.
The group posted a message to fans on social media, stating: “As promised, here’s a little gift from our Skynyrd family to yours — a new song entitled ‘Last Of The Street Survivors.’ You can stream and download it for free for a week right here: Last of Street Survivors
The lyrics read in part: “We played the Garden in New York City / We rocked the house down in New Orleans / We think about the ones we lost along the way. Out here on the 75 / Keeping the dream alive / Highway brothers and midnight riders / We’re the last of the street survivors.”
Gary Rossington, Skynyrd’s sole surviving co-founding member, told us that he’s both proud and amazed at Skynyrd’s longevity:”My mind’s blown that we’ve been around this long and still doing it, and we’re God-blessed in that way. Y’know, a lot of groups don’t have this longevity and stuff, and it’s just great to be here doing it. I don’t know — it’s hard to talk about, because it’s not relatable, y’know? There’s only a few people or a few bands that have been around this long.”
Lynyrd Skynyrd tour dates (subject to change):
- August 14 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
October 2 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center
October 16 – Tupelo, MS – BancorpSouth Arena
October 17 – Bossier City, LA – CenturyLink Center
October 24 – Cape Girardeau, MO – Show Me Center
October 23 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center Arena
September 11 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center
September 12 – Providence, RI – Dunkin Donuts Center
September 19 – Madison, WI – Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
September 18 – Ft. Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum