Foo Fighters Tribute Concerts Coming

This is pretty cool…..on 2 levels. FOO FIGHTERS announced that they will be doing a couple tribute concerts for the late drummer Taylor Hawkins in September. One will be held on September 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium and a second will be September 27th at the Los Angeles Kia Forum. Performers for each show have NOT be revealed yet, but will be coming in the near future and we’ll keep you posted here at THE EAGLE!
In celebration of that announcement….here’s something cool for you to check out. Pianist Glaucio Cristelo recently set up at a shopping mall in Rio de Janeiro and played the FOO FIGHTERS song “EVERLONG” solo. I don’t know about you, but I would say he NAILED IT! Check it out.