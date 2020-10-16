FLASHBACK: CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL BREAKS UP
It was 48 years ago this week (October 16th, 1972) that Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) officially disbanded. CCR was one of most successful acts of the late-1960’s and early-’70s, racking up 11 Top 20 hits in under four years. Seeds of the band’s demise came when co-founder Tom Fogerty left the previous year. Tom had been chafing artistically under the leadership of his younger brother John Fogerty, who wrote, sang, and produced the band’s music, including such classics such as “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Who’ll Stop The Rain,” “Down On The Corner,” “Up Around The Bend,” “Born On The Bayou,” and many others. By 1972, John was unhappy with the group format, as well as his demanding contract with CCR’s record label, Fantasy.
