FIRST TIME IN 16 YEARS!!! Robert Plant Sings Stairway To Heaven

This past Sunday (October 21) Robert Plant performed the classic LED ZEPELIN song, “STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN.” It happened at Andy Taylor’s benefit concert at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire to raise money for the Cancer Platform. The former Duran Duran guitarist is battling stage 4 prostate cancer. The concert also featured appearances by Pink Floyd’s Guy Pratt and Wham!’s Andrew Ridgeley.

It was the first time since 2007 that he has done that song in public. That was a one-time reunion show, held at The O2 arena in London in tribute to legendary music executive Ahmet Ertegun, with Jason Bonham — in the place of his late father, John, on drums – joining Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page and bassist John Paul Jones.

Though Plant wasn’t officially on the bill Sunday, he appeared and performed Led Zep’s “Thank You” and “Black Dog,” along with a medley featuring Donovan’s “Season of the Witch” and the Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth.”