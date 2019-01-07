First new song from GNR singer Axl Rose in 10 years. Watch here!

Our friends at Blabbermouth.com say,

The official video for “Rock The Rock,” the first new song from Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose in 10 years, is now available online. The track was featured in the TV show New Looney Tunes, which airs on the Boomerang cable channel.

The episode, which premiered on December 24th, featured Rose as a character. In his scene, he teamed up with Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig and the other Looney Tunes characters to play loud enough to destroy an asteroid before it could hit the Earth, with the Looney Tunes gang as his backing band. The group then proceeded to play “Rock The Rock,” ultimately blowing up the asteroid and saving the world.

“Rock The Rock” is the first new recording from Rose since the last Guns N’ Roses album, 2008’s Chinese Democracy. However, it appears that Rose did not contribute to the writing of the song, which is registered on BMI as having been written by Joshua Funk and Rob Janas.

Funk is an Emmy-nominated composer who has written music for Comedy Central’s Key & Peele, New Looney Tunes, Scooby Doo: Shaggy’s Showdown, Teachers and others.