Feelin’ Alright with Dave Mason & The Quarantines!
Dave Mason has tapped the Doobie Brothers, Mick Fleetwood, Sammy Hagar and others for a remake of his classic Traffic favorite, “Feelin’ Alright.” Billed to Dave & The Quarantines, the single set for release on Friday (July 24th). The Doobies are represented by Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons, Michael McDonald, John McFee, John Cowan, and Pat Simmons, Jr. Joining in is Dave Mason’s longtime drummer, Alvino Bennett on conga, and Peter Frampton keyboardist Rob Arthur supplying Hammond Organ. An animated Mick Fleetwood on drums. Mason, Hagar, and McDonald trade off lead vocals on the track.
Dave Mason posted on social media: “Who would have thought that this song would go on to be covered by so many different artists and bands, you just never know. But what I do know today is that people need some hope and comfort and especially music, which is why I called up some friends to re-record a special version of the song. To do this remotely was somewhat challenging, hence the name ‘The Quarantines,’ but the spirit of strength, hope and heart prevail.”
FAST FACTS
- Dave Mason’s “Feelin’ Alright” was first released on Traffic’s 1968 self-titled second album.
- In 1969, Joe Cocker released his cover of the tune, and re-released it in 1972, when it peaked at Number 33, becoming a massive FM staple.
- Over the years, the song has been covered by Three Dog Night, David Ruffin, Lou Rawls, Gladys Knight & The Pips, the Jackson 5, Isaac Hayes, Paul Weller, and many more.