Fan of The “BRAT PACK?” Documentary Is On Now

Just checked out the documentary on HULU about the BRAT PACK (Mollie Ringwald, Demi Moore, Allie Sheedy, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Judd Nelson and Emilio Esteves) and it’s pretty good. It’s called BRATS and is the project of one of the BRAT PACK members, Andrew McCarthy.

Guess I didn’t realize at the time that the actors in the group felt that the name BRAT PACK had such a negative impact on them and their careers….some of them anyway. It seems to have affected Andrew McCarthy a great deal over the years. I don’t want to give any more away, but if you are a fan of some of their movies like BREAKFAST CLUB, ST. ELMO’S FIRE, SIXTEEN CANDLES, PRETTY IN PINK, etc.. you might want to check this documentary out. Again, it’s streaming now on HULU. For a sneak peak, look at the trailer.