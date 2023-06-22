92.9 The Eagle 92.9 The Eagle Logo

June 22, 2023 12:31PM CDT
Ever Watch WIZARD OF OZ While Listening to DARK SIDE OF THE MOON?
Pink Floyd LP cover…public domain

With this year marking the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s “DARK SIDE OF THE MOON” album, there have been a lot of stories about the album. One of the big things that came about in the 1990’s was this idea that PINK FLOYD had made the album to be a “companion” to the movie THE WIZARD OF OZ….or something like that. They called it “Dark Side Of The Rainbow.”
Anyway….back in the day, TIMMO and I talked about it on the Eagle morning show and actually did the experiment.  Kinda cool and weird connections…..anyways….long story short, here’s a link to a story by a guy who wrote about this phenomenon back in the 1990s and who recreated it recently.  It’s a good read.  For the story just CLICK HERE and enjoy!

