Elton John’s “Cold As Christmas (In The Middle Of The Year) Video
Although not necessarily an Elton John yuletide classic — that distinction goes to 1973’s “Step Into Christmas” — a long unseen video of the “Rocket Man’s” has finally been posted online. Originally featured on 1983’s Too Low For Zero, the fan-favorite “Cold As Christmas (In The Middle Of The Year)” is getting renewed interest from its inclusion on the new Elton: Jewel Box collection. You can check the video out now at ktgl.com.
FAST FACTS about “Cold As Christmas (In The Middle Of The Year)” via Elton’s YouTube page:
“Cold As Christmas (In The Middle Of The Year)” was released on Too Low For Zero in May 1983, the first album of all Elton John / Bernie Taupin songs since 1976’s Blue Moves.
Sometimes mistaken as a festive ballad, the song actually portrays two lovers drifting apart during a Caribbean summer.
The track was released as the fourth single from the album in November 1983 in the UK and peaked at Number 33.
Elton is joined on the recording by the classic Elton John Band (Davey Johnstone, Dee Murray, and Nigel Olsson) as well as Kiki Dee on backing vocals.