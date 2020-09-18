      Breaking News
The Latest Local Info

Elton John Announces Eight-Disc, Rarities-Packed ‘Jewel Box’ Collection

Sep 18, 2020 @ 9:31am

Elton John will release a massive eight-disc box set teeming with rarities and unreleased tracks. Elton: Jewel Box, which will be released on November 13th, includes a whopping 148 songs spanning Elton’s entire career — with three discs dedicated to rarities from 1965 to 1971. The collection will be available on eight-CD’s, four-LP’s, three-LP’s, and two-LP’s. 

Personally, not a big fan of the “previously unreleased material” as there was an initial reason the artist did not include those on the album. They just weren’t that good of songs. However, I like this new  teaser to the set.  Listening to the previously unreleased 1969 track, “Sing Me No Sad Songs” for the first time I did hear a lyrical lines that would show up later in Elton’s career. 

Jewel Box is broken up into four sections: “Deep Cuts,” “Rarities,” “B-Sides 1976-2005,” and “This Is Me. . ,”.  which features songs that were specifically name-checked into Elton’s recent memoir, Me, and serving as a soundtrack to the book.  Jewel Box comes in a hardcover book “with the discs housed in the back, all wrapped in an outer slipcase. Each section comes accompanied with extensive notes including a track-by-track commentary by Elton for ‘Deep Cuts.'”

Elton issued a statement about the upcoming Jewel Box collection:

To delve back through every period of my career in such detail for Jewel Box has been an absolute pleasure. Hearing these long lost tracks again, I find it hard to comprehend just how prolific Bernie (Taupin) and I were during the early days. The songs just poured out of us and the band were just unbelievable in the studio.

I always want to push forward with everything I do and look to the future, but having time during lockdown to take stock and pull these moments from my memory from each era has been a joy.

As a devout record collector myself, this project has really excited me and I couldn’t be happier with the level of craft involved in such a carefully curated, lovingly constructed box set. I’m sure my fans will enjoy it as much as I have.

SOURCE: Press release

 

SIDE NOTES

The tracklisting to the Elton: Jewel Box is:

Disc One: Deep Cuts

  1. Monkey Suit — Elton John and Leon Russell
  2. Where To Now St Peter?
  3. Mellow
  4. The Ballad Of Danny Bailey (1909-34)
  5. Chameleon
  6. Gone To Shiloh — Elton John and Leon Russell
  7. We All Fall In Love Sometimes
  8. Too Low For Zero
  9. The Power — Elton John With Little Richard
  10. All That I’m Allowed
  11. The Bridge
  12. The New Fever Waltz
  13. Stone’s Throw From Hurtin’
  14. The North
  15. Hoop Of Fire
  16. Boogie Pilgrim

Disc Two: Deep Cuts

  1. Ticking
  2. Crystal
  3. All Quiet On The Western Front
  4. Tell Me When The Whistle Blows
  5. Freaks In Love
  6. Never Too Old (To Hold Somebody) — Elton John and Leon Russell
  7. The Emperor’s New Clothes
  8. House
  9. (Gotta Get A) Meal Ticket
  10. Understanding Women
  11. Shoot Down The Moon
  12. Have Mercy On The Criminal
  13. Blues For Baby And Me
  14. My Quicksand
  15. Street Kids

Disc Three: Rarities Part One 1965-1968

  1. Come Back Baby — Bluesology
  2. Mr. Frantic — Bluesology
  3. Scarecrow (Piano/Tambourine Demo)
  4. A Dandelion Dies In The Wind (Piano Demo)
  5. Velvet Fountain (Piano Demo)
  6. A Little Love Goes A Long Way (Piano Demo)
  7. If You Could See Me Now (Piano Demo)
  8. Mr. Lightning Strikerman (Piano Demo)
  9. Countryside Love Affair (Piano Demo)
  10. I Could Never Fall In Love With Anybody Else (Piano Demo)
  11. I Get A Little Bit Lonely (Piano Demo)
  12. The Witch’s House (Piano Demo)
  13. Get Out Of This Town (Piano/Tambourine Demo)
  14. Year Of The Teddy Bear (Piano Demo)
  15. Where It’s At (Piano/Percussion Demo)
  16. Who’s Gonna Love You (Piano/Percussion Demo)
  17. Nina (Band Version)
  18. Angel Tree (Piano/Guitar/Tambourine Demo)
  19. Here’s To The Next Time (Piano/Tambourine Demo)
  20. Thank You For All Your Loving (Band Version)
  21. Watching The Planes Go By (Band Version)
  22. When The First Tear Shows (Arranged Band Version)
  23. Tartan Coloured Lady (Arranged Band Version)

Disc Four: Rarities Part Two 1968

  1. Hourglass (Band Version)
  2. 71-75 New Oxford Street (Band Demo)
  3. Turn To Me ( Arranged Band Version)
  4. Reminds Me Of You (Piano Demo)
  5. I Can’t Go On Living Without You (Arranged Band Version)
  6. And The Clock Goes Round (Piano Demo)
  7. When I Was Tealby Abbey (Piano Demo)
  8. I’ll Stop Living When You Stop Loving Me (Piano Demo)
  9. Trying To Hold On To A Love That’s Dying (Piano Demo)
  10. Sitting Doing Nothing (Band Version)
  11. Regimental Sgt. Zippo (Band Version)
  12. Cry Willow Cry (Band Demo)
  13. There Is Still A Little Love (Band Demo)
  14. If I Asked You (Band Demo)
  15. Skyline Pigeon (Piano Demo)
  16. Two Of A Kind (Arranged Band Version)
  17. The Girl On Angel Pavement (Arranged Band Version)
  18. Smokestack Children (Arranged Band Version)
  19. Baby I Miss You ( Band Demo
  20. All Across The Havens (Piano/Guitar Demo)
  21. Bonnie’s Gone Away (Piano/Guitar Demo)
  22. Just An Ordinary Man (Piano Demo)
  23. There’s Still Time For Me (Piano/Guitar/Tambourine Demo)

Disc Five: Rarities Part Three 1968-1971

  1. The Tide Will Turn For Rebecca (Piano Demo)
  2. Dick Barton Theme (Devil’s Gallop) (Bread And Beer Band)
  3. Breakdown Blues (Bread And Beer Band)
  4. Taking The Sun From My Eyes (Arranged Band Version)
  5. It’s Me That You Need (Band Demo)
  6. Sing Me No Sad Songs (Band Demo)
  7. The Flowers Will Never Die (Piano Demo)
  8. In The Morning (Band Demo)
  9. Open Your Eyes To The Sun (Piano/Tambourine Demo)
  10. One Time, Sometime or Never (Band Demo)
  11. Slow Fade To Blue (Piano/Guitar Demo)
  12. Rolling Western Union (Piano Demo)
  13. My Father’s Gun (Piano Demo)
  14. Amoreena (Piano Demo)
  15. Burn Down The Mission (Piano Demo)
  16. Razor Face (Piano Demo)
  17. Madman Across The Water (Piano Demo)
  18. Holiday Inn (Piano Demo)
  19. All The Nasties (Piano Demo)

Disc Six: B-Sides Part One 1976-1984

  1. Snow Queen (Elton John and Kiki Dee)
  2. Conquer The Sun
  3. Cartier
  4. White Man Danger
  5. Tactics
  6. Steal Away Child
  7. Love So Cold
  8. Les Aveux – Elton John and France Gall
  9. Donner Pour Donner – Elton John and France Gall
  10. J’veux D’la Tendresse
  11. Fools In Fashion
  12. Can’t Get Over Getting Over Losing You
  13. Tortured
  14. Hey Papa Legba
  15. Take Me Down To The Ocean
  16. Where Have All The Good Times Gone? (Alternate Mix)
  17. The Retreat
  18. Choc Ice Goes Mental
  19. A Simple Man

Disc Seven: B-Sides Part Two 1984-2005

  1. Lonely Boy
  2. Highlander
  3. Billy And The Kids
  4. Lord Of The Flies
  5. Rope Around A Fool
  6. Medicine Man
  7. I Know Why I’m In Love
  8. Big Man In A Little Suit
  9. God Never Came Here
  10. The North Star
  11. Did Anybody Sleep With Joan Of Arc
  12. So Sad The Renegade
  13. A Little Peace
  14. Keep It A Mystery
  15. How’s Tomorrow
  16. Peter’s Song
  17. Things Only Get Better With Love

Disc Eight: And This Is Me…

  1. Empty Sky
  2. Lady Samantha
  3. Border Song
  4. My Father’s Gun
  5. All The Nasties
  6. I Think I’m Going To Kill Myself
  7. Philadelphia Freedom
  8. Song For Guy
  9. Sartorial Eloquence
  10. Elton’s Song
  11. Cold As Christmas (In The Middle Of The Year)
  12. I Fall Apart
  13. Amazes Me
  14. The Last Song
  15. American Triangle
  16. (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Elton John and Taron Egerton