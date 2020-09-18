Elton John Announces Eight-Disc, Rarities-Packed ‘Jewel Box’ Collection
Elton John will release a massive eight-disc box set teeming with rarities and unreleased tracks. Elton: Jewel Box, which will be released on November 13th, includes a whopping 148 songs spanning Elton’s entire career — with three discs dedicated to rarities from 1965 to 1971. The collection will be available on eight-CD’s, four-LP’s, three-LP’s, and two-LP’s.
Personally, not a big fan of the “previously unreleased material” as there was an initial reason the artist did not include those on the album. They just weren’t that good of songs. However, I like this new teaser to the set. Listening to the previously unreleased 1969 track, “Sing Me No Sad Songs” for the first time I did hear a lyrical lines that would show up later in Elton’s career.
Jewel Box is broken up into four sections: “Deep Cuts,” “Rarities,” “B-Sides 1976-2005,” and “This Is Me. . ,”. which features songs that were specifically name-checked into Elton’s recent memoir, Me, and serving as a soundtrack to the book. Jewel Box comes in a hardcover book “with the discs housed in the back, all wrapped in an outer slipcase. Each section comes accompanied with extensive notes including a track-by-track commentary by Elton for ‘Deep Cuts.'”
Elton issued a statement about the upcoming Jewel Box collection:
To delve back through every period of my career in such detail for Jewel Box has been an absolute pleasure. Hearing these long lost tracks again, I find it hard to comprehend just how prolific Bernie (Taupin) and I were during the early days. The songs just poured out of us and the band were just unbelievable in the studio.
I always want to push forward with everything I do and look to the future, but having time during lockdown to take stock and pull these moments from my memory from each era has been a joy.
As a devout record collector myself, this project has really excited me and I couldn’t be happier with the level of craft involved in such a carefully curated, lovingly constructed box set. I’m sure my fans will enjoy it as much as I have.
SOURCE: Press release
SIDE NOTES
The tracklisting to the Elton: Jewel Box is:
Disc One: Deep Cuts
- Monkey Suit — Elton John and Leon Russell
- Where To Now St Peter?
- Mellow
- The Ballad Of Danny Bailey (1909-34)
- Chameleon
- Gone To Shiloh — Elton John and Leon Russell
- We All Fall In Love Sometimes
- Too Low For Zero
- The Power — Elton John With Little Richard
- All That I’m Allowed
- The Bridge
- The New Fever Waltz
- Stone’s Throw From Hurtin’
- The North
- Hoop Of Fire
- Boogie Pilgrim
Disc Two: Deep Cuts
- Ticking
- Crystal
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Tell Me When The Whistle Blows
- Freaks In Love
- Never Too Old (To Hold Somebody) — Elton John and Leon Russell
- The Emperor’s New Clothes
- House
- (Gotta Get A) Meal Ticket
- Understanding Women
- Shoot Down The Moon
- Have Mercy On The Criminal
- Blues For Baby And Me
- My Quicksand
- Street Kids
Disc Three: Rarities Part One 1965-1968
- Come Back Baby — Bluesology
- Mr. Frantic — Bluesology
- Scarecrow (Piano/Tambourine Demo)
- A Dandelion Dies In The Wind (Piano Demo)
- Velvet Fountain (Piano Demo)
- A Little Love Goes A Long Way (Piano Demo)
- If You Could See Me Now (Piano Demo)
- Mr. Lightning Strikerman (Piano Demo)
- Countryside Love Affair (Piano Demo)
- I Could Never Fall In Love With Anybody Else (Piano Demo)
- I Get A Little Bit Lonely (Piano Demo)
- The Witch’s House (Piano Demo)
- Get Out Of This Town (Piano/Tambourine Demo)
- Year Of The Teddy Bear (Piano Demo)
- Where It’s At (Piano/Percussion Demo)
- Who’s Gonna Love You (Piano/Percussion Demo)
- Nina (Band Version)
- Angel Tree (Piano/Guitar/Tambourine Demo)
- Here’s To The Next Time (Piano/Tambourine Demo)
- Thank You For All Your Loving (Band Version)
- Watching The Planes Go By (Band Version)
- When The First Tear Shows (Arranged Band Version)
- Tartan Coloured Lady (Arranged Band Version)
Disc Four: Rarities Part Two 1968
- Hourglass (Band Version)
- 71-75 New Oxford Street (Band Demo)
- Turn To Me ( Arranged Band Version)
- Reminds Me Of You (Piano Demo)
- I Can’t Go On Living Without You (Arranged Band Version)
- And The Clock Goes Round (Piano Demo)
- When I Was Tealby Abbey (Piano Demo)
- I’ll Stop Living When You Stop Loving Me (Piano Demo)
- Trying To Hold On To A Love That’s Dying (Piano Demo)
- Sitting Doing Nothing (Band Version)
- Regimental Sgt. Zippo (Band Version)
- Cry Willow Cry (Band Demo)
- There Is Still A Little Love (Band Demo)
- If I Asked You (Band Demo)
- Skyline Pigeon (Piano Demo)
- Two Of A Kind (Arranged Band Version)
- The Girl On Angel Pavement (Arranged Band Version)
- Smokestack Children (Arranged Band Version)
- Baby I Miss You ( Band Demo
- All Across The Havens (Piano/Guitar Demo)
- Bonnie’s Gone Away (Piano/Guitar Demo)
- Just An Ordinary Man (Piano Demo)
- There’s Still Time For Me (Piano/Guitar/Tambourine Demo)
Disc Five: Rarities Part Three 1968-1971
- The Tide Will Turn For Rebecca (Piano Demo)
- Dick Barton Theme (Devil’s Gallop) (Bread And Beer Band)
- Breakdown Blues (Bread And Beer Band)
- Taking The Sun From My Eyes (Arranged Band Version)
- It’s Me That You Need (Band Demo)
- Sing Me No Sad Songs (Band Demo)
- The Flowers Will Never Die (Piano Demo)
- In The Morning (Band Demo)
- Open Your Eyes To The Sun (Piano/Tambourine Demo)
- One Time, Sometime or Never (Band Demo)
- Slow Fade To Blue (Piano/Guitar Demo)
- Rolling Western Union (Piano Demo)
- My Father’s Gun (Piano Demo)
- Amoreena (Piano Demo)
- Burn Down The Mission (Piano Demo)
- Razor Face (Piano Demo)
- Madman Across The Water (Piano Demo)
- Holiday Inn (Piano Demo)
- All The Nasties (Piano Demo)
Disc Six: B-Sides Part One 1976-1984
- Snow Queen (Elton John and Kiki Dee)
- Conquer The Sun
- Cartier
- White Man Danger
- Tactics
- Steal Away Child
- Love So Cold
- Les Aveux – Elton John and France Gall
- Donner Pour Donner – Elton John and France Gall
- J’veux D’la Tendresse
- Fools In Fashion
- Can’t Get Over Getting Over Losing You
- Tortured
- Hey Papa Legba
- Take Me Down To The Ocean
- Where Have All The Good Times Gone? (Alternate Mix)
- The Retreat
- Choc Ice Goes Mental
- A Simple Man
Disc Seven: B-Sides Part Two 1984-2005
- Lonely Boy
- Highlander
- Billy And The Kids
- Lord Of The Flies
- Rope Around A Fool
- Medicine Man
- I Know Why I’m In Love
- Big Man In A Little Suit
- God Never Came Here
- The North Star
- Did Anybody Sleep With Joan Of Arc
- So Sad The Renegade
- A Little Peace
- Keep It A Mystery
- How’s Tomorrow
- Peter’s Song
- Things Only Get Better With Love
Disc Eight: And This Is Me…
- Empty Sky
- Lady Samantha
- Border Song
- My Father’s Gun
- All The Nasties
- I Think I’m Going To Kill Myself
- Philadelphia Freedom
- Song For Guy
- Sartorial Eloquence
- Elton’s Song
- Cold As Christmas (In The Middle Of The Year)
- I Fall Apart
- Amazes Me
- The Last Song
- American Triangle
- (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Elton John and Taron Egerton