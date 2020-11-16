Eddie & Val’s Son’s Debut Song “Distance” Watch Here!
Featuring old video of him and his dad, most of which I am pretty sure Valerie Bertinelli shot, this is Wolfgang Van Halen’s debut single. He said in a statement, “‘Distance’ is a song that was initially written for the debut album, but was going to be held for a later time. As my pop continued to struggle with various health issues, I was imagining what my life would be like without him and how terribly I’d miss him. While this song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their own life.”
Wolfgang went on to say, “I never anticipated ‘Distance’ would be the first song of mine that people would hear, but I also thought my father would be here to celebrate its release along with me. This is for him.”
As always, Wolfgang took the bait from Internet trolls who tweeted insults to him on his Twitter feed. A poster taunted the musician saying, “”Still leeching off of your fathers (sic) name I see. You talentless f***ing hack. Leave the band and give your spot back to it’s rightful owner you lowlife c***.”
Wolfgang answered back: “I don’t have the energy to come up with a joke for this, just look at this lame a**hole lol. What a sad life this dude must lead.”
Back in 2015, Eddie Van Halen shed light on what Wolfgang’s music sounds like, explaining, “AC/DC meets Van Halen meets aggressive pop. It’s a little of everything and sounds like a freight train coming at you. I’ve never heard anything quite like it. It’s so powerful that I’m jealous.” There’s been no title or release date announced yet for Wolfgang’s upcoming solo album. I think it’s pretty good for his first try. He had a good teacher!