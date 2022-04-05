Donate With METALLICA And Get Something In Return

METALLICA is asking you to help them raise money for World Central Kitchen to help feed Ukraine refugees. The band has already made a $500,000 donation and wants to get to $1 million over the next two months. To help meet that goal the band has created a special T-shirt which is currently available at their webstore. All proceeds from the sale of those Ts will go to World Central Kitchen’s #ChefsForUkraine campaign.
Lars Ulrich had this to say: “The work that Chef Jose Andres and the dedicated World Central Kitchen cooks do on the frontlines in a humanitarian crisis is nothing short of incredible. We are inspired, humbled, and beyond proud to support their teams currently in six European countries serving the millions of Ukrainians who have been forced to leave their homes. WCK represents everything that Metallica and our All Within My Hands Foundation stand for by providing meals with dignity and hope worldwide.”
