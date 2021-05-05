Director’s Cut: “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” At Rock Hall Induction
Prince’s epic solo during a Rock and Roll of Fame performance of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” has been given new life with a director’s cut. Prince’s solo during the 2004 tribute to George Harrison can now be seen with new edits and closeups.
The solo was not planned, according to producer and director Joel Gallen. “17 years after this stunning performance by Prince, I finally had the chance to go in and re-edit it slightly – since there were several shots that were bothering me. I got rid of all the dissolves and made them cuts, and added lots more close-ups of Prince during his solo. I think it’s better now. Let me know what you think. Joel.”