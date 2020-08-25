Here’s An Easy Way To Help
This year the Food Bank of Lincoln is doing something a little different. Rather than ask you to visit participating restaurants and have those restaurants donate a portion of that’s day’s proceeds to the Food Bank, they want to help those restaurants that have been so generous in the past, but who could use a little help themselves during the pandemic.
So, on September 9th we hope you will help these local businesses by going out to eat or getting carryout from one of restaurants that have traditionally been a part of Dine Out To Help Out.
Click here for the list of restaurants. There is something to suit everyone’s tastes.
Click here to learn more about the Food Bank’s food distribution events.