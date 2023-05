Source: YouTube

The Def Leppard reimagining of their HYSTERIA album will be out later this month. It’s called “DRASTIC SYMPHONIES” with London’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The album will com out May 19th.

A couple weeks ago they released the first single, “Animal.” Now just released is the title track. This one features JOE ELLIOTT duetting with his younger self, from 1987. Check it out!