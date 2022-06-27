Def Leppard Does It Again

As if they weren’t busy enough with the new album and world wide stadium tour right now, Def Leppard is rolling out something new again.
Last week I told you about the DEF LEPPARD Coffee Table Book that is coming out….and before that it was the DEF LEPPARD Signature Gins and I said, “what next!” Well now we know….it’s MAKE UP & ACCESSORIES.
Def Leppard has just announced their limited edition beauty collection called “ROCK AND ROLL BEAUTY” available exclusively at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and online. The collection includes makeup, eye shadow, lipstick, accessories and more. You can check it out if you’re interested by visiting rockandrollbeauty.com
Do I dare say it again???? What’s next??