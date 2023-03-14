DEF LEPPARD Cool Behind The Scenes Look!

Source: YouTube

Hey this is pretty cool! Def Leppard is giving their fans a look at things happening during the current world tour. There’s a new Def Leppard online series called, Behind The World Tour. Each episode features their 2023 global concert tour with Motley Crue. The first highlights package shows Def Leppard performing last month to the biggest crowd they’ve ever played to in Mexico City.

In episode 2, you get to go backstage to Colombia and Peru and see the band get a warm welcome from local fans. You’ll also see them as they get the first look at their new airplane, Def Crue and basically having fun on the road with tour mates Motley Crue. The first two episodes of Behind The Word Tour are streaming now.

