Deep Purple Is Throwin’ The Bones! GBR!!!
Deep Purple returns on August 7th with the release of the band’s latest set, Whoosh! The album, which had been pushed back due to the ongoing pandemic, marks Deep Purple’s third straight collection featuring legendary Alice Cooper and Pink Floyd producer Bob Ezrin behind the boards. Ezrin helmed the band’s two last critically acclaimed sets Now What?! from 2013 and 2017’s Infinite. Deep Purple is comprised of vocalist Ian Gillan, bassist Roger Glover, drummer Ian Paice, guitarist Steve Morse, and keyboardist Don Airey. In 2016, Deep Purple was finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
FAST FACTS-
Producer Bob Ezrin, who is best known for his work with Pink Floyd (The Wall, Momentary Lapse Of Reason, and The Division Bell), Peter Gabriel (Peter Gabriel), Kiss (Destroyer, Music From ‘The Elder’), Aerosmith (Get Your Wings), Lou Reed (Berlin), and Alice Cooper (School’s Out, Billion Dollar Babies, Welcome To My Nightmare), among many others.