David Lee Roth “One-Ups” The Eagle’s Scott Kaye

One of Scott’s favorite songs….(And one that you can catch him doing live onstage with The Sidetrack Band at our tailgate parties) is MUSTANG SALLY!

NOW….David Lee Roth has just released the song and video! It’s the latest in a series of songs he has shared with fans over the past few months. Previously he has released re-recorded versions of the Van Halen hits, “Dance The Night Away,” “Panama,” “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love,” and “Everybody Wants Some.” All of them were recorded earlier in the studio with his recent touring lineup.

Here’s the latest for you listening and viewing pleasure.