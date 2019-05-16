DAVID CROSBY ‘REMEMBER MY NAME’ DOC TRAILER – WATCH HERE!

The long-awaited trailer to the new David Crosby documentary, Remember My Name has made its way online. Crosby is seen talking about his amazement at surviving his illnesses and addictions, the fact that none of his former musical partners want anything to do with him, as well as reflecting on his creative resurgence, which is going strong at age 77.

Remember My Name was directed by A.J. Eaton, executive produced by Cameron Crowe, and is set to hit theaters on July 19th in New York City and L.A. before seeing a nationwide release.

Last summer, David Crosby announced he was seeking a licensing relationship with a national or global Cannabis company, which would provide the exclusive license of his iconic name and likeness for worldwide use. Crosby, who plans to use his brand name “Mighty Croz” as a tip of the hat to his legendary nickname “Croz,” will “actively advise the selected Cannabis company in developing and marketing the brand.”

Although Crosby remains a regular pot smoker for both health issues as well as recreationally, he claims that he never tokes up before hitting the stage, “When you’re young, you feel like you’re bullet-proof and you’re gonna live forever. And, and young bands, y’know, some, still do get totally wrecked to play. I don’t think you’ll find anybody in the singer-songwriter milieu that still wants to be wrecked when they try to play. What we do requires that you be really on top of it to pull it off.”

“David Crosby – Remember My Name” opening dates (subject to change):

July 19 – Los Angeles; New York

July 26 – Chicago; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.

August 2 – Boston; Minneapolis; Philadelphia; Phoenix; San Diego

August 9 – Austin; Dallas; Denver; Houston; Miami; Seattle

August 16 – Honolulu; Portland; St. Louis

August 23 – Atlanta; Madison; Milwaukee

August 30 – Charlotte; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Columbus; Dayton; Detroit; Indianapolis; Kansas City; New Orleans; Pittsburgh; Raleigh; Salt Lake City

David Crosby tour dates (subject to change):

May 16 – Nashville, TN – City Winery – Nashville

May 18 – Brevard, NC – Brevard Music Center

May 20 – Melbourne, FL – King Center for the Performing Arts

May 21 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Parker Playhouse

May 23 – Clearwater, FL – Capitol Theatre

May 24 – Key West, FL – Key West Theater

May 26 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

May 29 – Virginia Beach, VA – Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

May 30 – Charleston, WV – Clay Center for Arts & Sciences

June 1 – Pennsauken, NJ – Cooper River Park – Twilight Series

June 2 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

June 4 – Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere

June 5 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage

June 7 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

June 8 – Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios

June 10 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Theatre

June 12 – New London, CT – Garde Arts Center

June 13 – Lebanon, NH – Lebanon Opera House

June 15 – Beverly, MA – The Cabot Theater

June 16 – Bar Harbor, ME – Criterion Theater

August 17 – Watkins Glen, NY – Woodstock 50