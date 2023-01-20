David Crosby 1941-2023

SYRACUSE, NY - OCTOBER 09: David Crosby performs onstage at the One World Concert at Syracuse University on October 9, 2012 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Syracuse University)

A part of the trio that won them the Best New Artist Grammy in 1969, David Crosby of the trio Crosby, Stills & Nash has died at 81. I got to meet David back in the 90’s when he was performing at Hoyt Sherman Place with his son, James Raymond in the band CPR. Was very nice not only to me, but to the radio listener who won a signed guitar and meet and greet with the rock legend.

Crosby was born in Los Angeles on August 14, 1941, the son of Academy Award-winning cinematographer Floyd Crosby. He dropped out of drama school to pursue a career in music, touring the folk club circuit and recording as a member of the Les Baxter Balladeers. Under the auspices of producer Jim Dickson, Crosby cut his first solo session in late 1963; early the following year he formed the Jet Set with Jim McGuinn and Gene Clark, and with the additions of bassist Chris Hillman and drummer Michael Clarke, the group was rechristened the Byrds. Although McGuinn chiefly pioneered the Byrds’ trademark 12-string guitar sound, Crosby was the architect of their shimmering harmonies; his interest in jazz and Indian music also influenced their subsequent excursions into psychedelia.

However, creative differences plagued the group throughout its career, and in 1967 Crosby — reportedly rankled his bandmates’ refusal to release his ménage à trois opus “Triad” — left the Byrds in the wake of their appearance at the Monterey Pop Festival. After producing Joni Mitchell’s 1968 debut LP, Crosby cut a handful of solo recordings and began jamming with ex-Buffalo Springfield singer/guitarist Stephen Stills. In time, the duo was joined by ex-Hollies member Graham Nash; with its exquisitely beautiful three-part harmonies, strong individual songwriting contributions, and graceful folk-rock sound, Crosby, Stills & Nash’s 1969 debut LP proved a pop landmark, launching all three members to greater fame than they’d experienced in any of their previous projects.

As a founding member of the Byrds, he helped shape the sound of 1960s folk-rock and pioneered trippy psychedelia, yet his greatest fame came as part of Crosby, Stills & Nash, a supergroup he formed with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash that helped usher in the mature, reflective ’70s. Sometimes joined by Neil Young, Crosby, Stills & Nash were wildly successful but man, these guys could also argue a lot about the great music they were making from 1669 through 1970. David Crosby released only one album during this period, the bruised 1971 LP If I Could Remember My Name, then paired with Nash for a few records while CSN were on hiatus.

Renewing his ties to the San Francisco milieu that had abetted so well on his solo album, Crosby sang backup vocals on several Paul Kantner and Grace Slick albums from 1971 through 1974 and the Hot Tuna album Burgers in 1972. He also participated in composer Ned Lagin’s proto-ambient project Seastones along with members of the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Starship.

A series of arrests for cocaine possession and illegal weapons charges hampered him throughout the years to follow, even as he reunited with Stills and Nash in 1982 for the Top Ten hit Daylight Again. In late 1985 Crosby was sentenced to prison after fleeing the drug rehabilitation clinic he’d entered in lieu of serving out a previous jail term; upon his release the following August, he’d finally conquered his demons, later chronicling the ugly details of his addiction in the fine autobiography Long Time Gone. After completing the follow-up, 1983’s Allies, the trio did not record together for another seven years. But there was again, a nice return to radio and the charts with the 1988 CSNY album, American Dream.

Crosby worked with Phil Collins occasionally from the late 1980s to the early 1990s. He sang backup to Collins in “That’s Just the Way It Is” and “Another Day in Paradise”, and, on his own 1993 song, “Hero”, from his album Thousand Roads, Collins sang backup. In 1992, Crosby sang backup on the album Rites of Passage with the Indigo Girls on tracks 2 and 12. Personal problems plagued Crosby through the ’80s, an era that culminated in a sentence in a Texas prison in 1985, but he rebounded with Oh Yes I Can, the solo album he released 18 years after his solo debut. It took him another 20 years after the release of 1993’s Thousand Roads before he started his solo career in earnest with 2014’s Croz. In 1996, Crosby formed CPR or Crosby, Pevar & Raymond with session guitarist Jeff Pevar, and pianist James Raymond, Crosby’s son. The group released two studio albums and two live albums before disbanding in 2004.

Over the next decade, he worked steadily — between 2016 and 2018 he released an album every year — as he explored an elegant, jazzy folk-rock inspired by Steely Dan, Joni Mitchell, and Snarky Puppy, a combination showcased on the smooth 2021 set For Free.

From 2001 onward, a Crosby, Stills & Nash tour became a regular and annual event. I remember one eventful evening at Lincoln’s Pinewood Bowl Theater where they came out loving the vibe of the pines and leaving my morning partners face a little red when they began with the F-words while his young daughter sat next to us. Yea, there were a bunch of damn old hippies but man where they still great. During this time Crosby found safe haven and camaraderie on-stage alongside his musical compatriots of over four decades.

And in one the oddest celebrity stories I had to report was in January 2000 when Melissa Etheridge announced that Crosby was the sperm donor of two children with her partner Julie Cypher by means of artificial insemination. On May 13, 2020, Etheridge announced on her Twitter that her and Cypher’s son Beckett had died of causes related to opioid addiction at the age of 21.

Cameron Crowe produced the A.J. Eaton-directed documentary David Crosby: Remember My Name, which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Named after a Joni Mitchell song, Crosby’s eighth solo album, For Free, appeared in July 2021; the record featured a cameo by Michael McDonald and a song by Donald Fagen. Crosby was inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice — once in 1991 with the Byrds and again six years later with Crosby, Stills & Nash.

In last month’s interview, he said that he was no longer touring because of tendonitis in both hands. “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers,” the Crosby family said in a statement, obtained by the cable channel CNN through a family spokesperson.

Even though he may have come off to me as a bit of a curmudgeon in the last few years, complaining about money and not being able to tour or not getting along with his old friend Neil Young and others, I find myself not worrying about that. That’s not the way I want to remember a man who has touched my life with a beautiful soulful voice, something to say in his lyrics and man, those harmonies. I am finding myself falling in love all over again with the man, even as I have to say goodbye. David Crosby, rest in peace man.

