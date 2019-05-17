Business Of The Week

Throughout the month of May, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) is recognizing teammates whose mission it is to: Keep People Safe.

Correctional officers and employees have been honored since May 5, 1984, when President Ronald Reagan issued a national proclamation to recognize those individuals who are, “essential to the day-to-day operations of these institutions; without them it would be impossible to achieve the foremost goals of security and control.”

These individuals deserve our thanks and gratitude. They ensure the safety of Nebraska citizens, incarcerated men and women and their fellow staff members.

In Nebraska, correctional professionals have had a significant place in history dating as far back as the 1860’s. For more than 150 years, they have been a reliable and dedicated workforce across the state’s 10 different facilities.

Corrections professionals are well-trained, watchful and prepared to meet any challenge. They contribute to the rehabilitation of incarcerated men and women. They are problem-solvers, role models, counselors, supervisors and more.

“Corrections professionals are part of a network of individuals who are dedicated to a form of law enforcement that is not often recognized,” said NDCS Director Scott Frakes. “I am very proud of their commitment to corrections and to the citizens of Nebraska.”

Thank you to all of Nebraska’s correctional officers and teammates for your service!