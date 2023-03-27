Cool Phenomenon This Week In The Night Sky

THIS is pretty cool…..

Saturday night was the first night to see an alignment of 5 planets in the night sky. Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus and Mars are in a line near the moon. It may be a little tough to see tonight (Monday March 27) as we’re supposed to be mostly cloudy, but apparently the chance to see this phenomenon runs through the end of the week with the BEST day being tomorrow, Tuesday the 28th.

The planets will stretch from the horizon line to around halfway up the night sky. But don’t be late: Mercury and Jupiter will quickly dip below the horizon around half an hour after sunset. The five-planet spread can be seen from anywhere on Earth, as long as you have clear skies and a view of the west. We’re supposed to be able to catch it with the naked eye, but having a pair of binoculars or a telescope will enhance your experience. Observers say the farther out from “light pollution” in the city…the better.

Fingers crossed for some clear skies this week.