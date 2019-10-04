Cool new Who Song…Listen to it here!
Wow, the old boys rocked it out on this one! The Who has released the second track from its upcoming self-titled 12th studio set due out on December 6th. The song, called “All This Music Must Fade,” features such killer Pete Townshend lines as “I don’t care / I know you’re going to hate this song / and that’s fair we never really got along” — which poke fun at his 60-plus-year relationship with Roger Daltrey.
The track, some say is among the most infectious the Who has released in decades, is a musical call back to 1981’s Face Dances, with hints of such past favorites as “New Song,” “All Lovers Are Deranged,” “The Kids Are Alright,” “Music Must Change,” “Athena,” and “Substitute.” I like it.
- The Who tour dates (subject to change):
October 11, 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
October 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University
October 19 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park / Home of the Seattle Mariners
October 21 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
October 23 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
October 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
March 16 – Manchester, England – Manchester Arena
March 18 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
March 21 – Newcastle, England – Utilita Arena
March 23 – Glasgow, Scotland – SSE Hydro Arena
March 25 – Leeds, England – First Direct Arena
March 30 – Cardiff, Wales – Motorpoint Arena
April 1 – Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena
April 3 – Nottingham, England – Motorpoint Arena
April 6 – Liverpool, England – M&S Bank Arena
April 8 – London, England – SSE Wembley Arena
The tracklisting to The Who’s new album WHO is:
“All This Music Must Fade”
“Ball And Chain”
“I Don’t Wanna Get Wise”
“Detour”
“Beads On One String” (Pete Townshend / Josh Hunsacker)
“Hero Ground Zero”
“Street Song”
“I’ll Be Back”
“Break The News” (Simon Townshend)
“Rockin’ In Rage”
“She Rocked My World”