Cool new Who Song…Listen to it here!

Oct 4, 2019 @ 7:53am

Wow, the old boys rocked it out on this one! The Who has released the second track from its upcoming self-titled 12th studio set due out on December 6th. The song, called “All This Music Must Fade,” features such killer Pete Townshend lines as “I don’t care / I know you’re going to hate this song / and that’s fair we never really got along” — which poke fun at his 60-plus-year relationship with Roger Daltrey.

The track, some say is among the most infectious the Who has released in decades, is a musical call back to 1981’s Face Dances, with hints of such past favorites as “New Song,” “All Lovers Are Deranged,” “The Kids Are Alright,” “Music Must Change,” “Athena,” and “Substitute.” I like it. 

  • The Who tour dates (subject to change):
    October 11, 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
    October 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University
    October 19 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park / Home of the Seattle Mariners
    October 21 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
    October 23 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
    October 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
    March 16 – Manchester, England – Manchester Arena
    March 18 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
    March 21 – Newcastle, England – Utilita Arena
    March 23 – Glasgow, Scotland – SSE Hydro Arena
    March 25 – Leeds, England – First Direct Arena
    March 30 – Cardiff, Wales –  Motorpoint Arena
    April 1 – Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena
    April 3 – Nottingham, England – Motorpoint Arena
    April 6 – Liverpool, England – M&S Bank Arena
    April 8 – London, England – SSE Wembley Arena

The tracklisting to The Who’s new album WHO is:

“All This Music Must Fade”

“Ball And Chain”

“I Don’t Wanna Get Wise”

“Detour”

“Beads On One String” (Pete Townshend / Josh Hunsacker)

“Hero Ground Zero”

“Street Song”

“I’ll Be Back”

“Break The News” (Simon Townshend)

“Rockin’ In Rage”

“She Rocked My World”