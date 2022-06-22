Cool Event In The Sky This Week!

Hope for clear skies early in the morning for a cool sky show this week. The next couple of days (6/22-6/25) will be the BEST to see the “Planetary Alignment” or as some are calling it, “Planet Parade” which hasn’t happened for 18 years.
If the sky is clear look to the east/southeast just before dawn in the early morning and you should be able to see five planets and the moon, all in alignment. Starting low in the sky you will see MERCURY. Then, up and a little to the right will be VENUS…keep going up and to the right, like stairsteps to see the moon, then MARS, JUPITER and SATURN! Should be pretty cool and should be able to see it with the naked eye….again…IF the sky is clear. Using a pair of binoculars or a telescope will be even better for you.
Fingers crossed for clear skies the next few days!