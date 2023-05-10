Combat Hunger Is On Sat. May 20th! Be There!

92.9 The Eagle, Super Saver and The Nebraska Army National Guard invite you to help our food insecure neighbors again this year as we Combat Hunger! It’s our 22nd Annual one-day food drive for the Lincoln Food Bank! Join us on Armed Forces Day, Saturday May, 20th from 10 to 4pm. Everyone who donates will get a free Eagle t-shirt while supplies last compliments of the Eagle and ARTfx! Plus we will have static displays of vehicles the Nebraska ARmy National Guard uses everyday as they serve our state and country! Join us Saturday, May 20th from 10 to 4pm at the Super Saver at 48th and O.