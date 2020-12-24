Chris Cornell covers Lennon On Posthumous Album
Here’s Chris Cornell’s cover of John Lennon’s “Watching The Wheels.” And I like it! It’s filled with images of NYC, John Lennon, song lyrics, and Cornell. It ends with a Cornell family photo. The song appears on his newly released posthumous album, No One Sings Like You Anymore.
Earlier this month, his widow, Vicky Cornell and her children, Toni and Christopher, on behalf of The Chris Cornell Estate, released the album. It’s Chris Cornell’s handpicked collection of 10 cover songs, which he personally selected and sequenced to celebrate artists and songs that inspired him.
Recorded in 2016, Cornell played all instruments and this is his last, fully completed studio album. Cornell struggled with depression for most of his life. He was found dead in his Detroit hotel room in the early hours of May 18, 2017, after performing at a Soundgarden concert an hour earlier at the Fox Theatre. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging. He was 52. He formed Soundgarden in 1984.
Track Listing for No One Sings Like You Anymore
- Get It While You Can
- Jump Into The Fire
- Sad Sad City
- Patience
- Nothing Compares 2 U
- Watching The Wheels
- You Don’t Know Nothing About Love
- Showdown
- To Be Treated Rite
- Stay With Me Baby