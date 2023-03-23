CHICAGO Cover The Beatles’ “Magical Mystery Tour”

Source: YouTube

Chicago is coming back to Pinewood Bowl on May, 12th. And this just in.

Lee Loughnane of Chicago had some well-deserved time off from their 55th year of touring late last fall. The founding member/trumpeter/composer/vocalist heard the Beatles’ ”Magical Mystery Tour” in a store one day, and it reminded him of Chicago’s early days as a band named “The Big Thing.” They were required to perform Top 40 covers by club owners in the Chicago area and often covered the Beatles. It was a key part of being a working band in those days before they began writing and performing their own original material.

Loughnane decided to create a Chicago-styled cover of the track. He worked with engineer Tim Jessup at his new studio in Sedona, AZ, Studio One Sixty Four. After laying down the basic parts of the track, he sent it on to other members of Chicago for their contributions. The result is an unmistakably Chicago-styled version of the classic track, which is being released as a digital single.

Chicago has been playing their rendition of “Magical Mystery Tour” as part of their 2023 set list, explaining their early experience covering the song and ongoing admiration of the Beatles.

To sign up to win free tickets to see Chicago at the Pinewood Bowl Theater, ENTER HERE