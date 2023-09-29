Check Out The New Husker Bobblehead!

This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a very special bobblehead commemorating the record-setting Volleyball Day in Nebraska that took place on August 30th at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead features the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ mascot, Herbie Husker, standing on a volleyball court inside a replica of Memorial Stadium holding a volleyball.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball team faced off against Omaha as part of Volleyball Day in Nebraska in front of 92,003 fans, which set a world record for attendance at a women’s sporting event. The event began with an exhibition match between in-state Division II powers Nebraska-Kearney and Wayne State. The Cornhuskers are currently ranked #2 in the nation with an undefeated 11-0 record.

