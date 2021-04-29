Check Out- Demo Version of C,S,N&Y’s ‘Déjà vu’
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s Déjà Vu was one of the most-anticipated new albums in America in 1970. Coming out after their performance at Woodstock, winning the Grammy for Best New Artist in for 1969 (over Led Zeppelin!) for their debut album. The album boasted a couple legendary hit singles, including “Carry On” and “Teach Your Children. While in my opinion while “Demo” versions of songs are never better than the finished studio versions, they are kind of interesting to hear as a band works through a song to perfect it. Such is the case with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. The Deluxe Edition of Déjà vu features hours of outtakes, alternate versions, and demos from the Déjà vu recording sessions that provide new insight into the process of creating this beloved record. Available everywhere May 14. Déjà vu is that feeling like you have been here before and as George Carlin has said, Vuja De’ is the feeling like none of this has ever happened before!