Check Out: 40th Ann. Edition of Rush’s “Moving Pictures”

Hey Rush fans- it’s here! The 40th Anniversary edition of the band’s breakthrough 1981 album, Moving Pictures. The new anniversary package has been issued in six distinct configurations, including the Super Deluxe Edition, three-CD Deluxe Edition, five-LP Deluxe Edition, one-LP Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, and Dolby Atmos Digital Edition.
According to the original press release for the box set:
The Super Deluxe Edition includes three CD’s, one Blu-ray Audio disc, and five high-quality 180-gram black vinyl LP’s. The set encompasses the Abbey Road Mastering Studios 2015 remastered edition of the album for the first time on CD, along with two discs of previously unreleased and newly restored bonus live content newly mixed from the original analog live multi-tracks by Rush’s original producer, Terry Brown, featuring the band’s complete, unreleased Toronto concert from Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, Ontario, on March 25th, 1981 — titled Live In YYZ 1981.
The fourth bonus disc is a Blu-ray Audio disc with the core album newly mixed from the original multi-tracks in Dolby Atmos (a Rush catalog first!), Dolby TrueHD 5.1, and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound as done by noted producer/engineer Richard Chycki, alongside the previously available PCM Stereo mix.
Also included on the Blu-ray are four bonus videos: a brand-new video for “YYZ” plus three remastered vintage promo videos for “Tom Sawyer,” “Limelight,” and “Vital Signs.” All of the vinyl in the Super Deluxe Edition has been cut via half-speed Direct to Metal Mastering (DMM) (another Rush catalog first!) on five 180-gram audiophile LP’s.
Moving Pictures was originally released on February 12th, 1981. The set, which followed the previous year’s Permanent Waves, peaked at Number Three on the Billboard 200 albums chart, stayed in the Top 10 for 13 weeks, and remains the trio’s most popular and commercially successful outing to date. To date, Moving Pictures has sold over four million copies in the U.S. alone.
The album’s third track, “YYZ,” was nominated for a Best Rock Instrumental Performance Grammy. The title is the IATA Airport Code for Toronto Pearson International Airport. It is played repeatedly in Morse code at the beginning of the song.
The track “The Camera Eye” was the last Rush song to clock in at over 10 minutes. Until it was brought back on the 2010/2011 “Time Machine” tour, it had not been played live since 1983. The “Time Machine” tour saw Rush perform Moving Pictures in its entirety.
The 40th anniversary Super Deluxe Edition tracklisting for Moving Pictures:
Disc One:
Moving Pictures / Original Album – Produced by Rush and Terry Brown / 2015 remaster on CD for the first time
Tom Sawyer
Red Barchetta
YYZ
Limelight
The Camera Eye
Witch Hunt
Vital Signs
Disc Two:
Live In YYZ 1981 – previously unreleased
2112 – Overture
2112 – The Temples Of Syrinx
Freewill
Limelight
Cygnus X-1 Book II: Hemispheres – Prelude
Beneath, Between & Behind
The Camera Eye
YYZ
Broon’s Bane
The Trees
Xanadu
Disc Three:
Live In YYZ 1981 – previously unreleased
The Spirit Of Radio
Red Barchetta
Closer To The Heart
Tom Sawyer
Vital Signs
Natural Science
Working Man / Cygnus X-1 Book II: Hemispheres – Armageddon: The Battle Of Heart And Mind / By-Tor & The Snow Dog / In The End / In The Mood / 2112 – Grand Finale
La Villa Strangiato
Disc Four – Blu-Ray Audio
Dolby Atmos* / Dolby TrueHD 5.1* / DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1* / PCM Stereo
* Denotes previously unreleased mixes
Bonus Promo Videos
Dolby TrueHD 5.1* / DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1* / PCM Stereo
* Denotes previously unreleased mixes
** Denotes previously unreleased video
Tom Sawyer
Limelight
Vital Signs
YYZ**