Check It Out: Blue Oyster Cult New Single- “So Supernatural”

Source: YouTube

Blue Oyster Cult just dropped a new single and video for “So Supernatural.” This comes as they ready for an April 12 release of their album, Ghost Stories. It’s a collection of songs recorded between 1978 and 1983, with the exception of one track from 2016, “If I Fell.” It will feature the only known recording of their concert cover of MC5’s “Kick Out the Jams.” All of the songs were originally captured on reel-to-reel analog tape, and have now been transferred to digital audio. The band currently has 6 tour dates lined up for this year, the first is scheduled for March 9 in Lincoln City, Oregon.

Blue Oyster Cult, ‘Ghost Stories’ Track Listing

1. “Late Night Street Fight”

2. “Cherry”

3. “So Supernatural”

4. “We Gotta Get Out of This Place”

5. “Soul Jive”

6. “Gun”

7. “Shot in the Dark”

8. “The Only Thing”

9. “Kick Out the Jams”

10. “Money Machine”

11. “Don’t Come Running”

12. “If I Fell”

13. “Roadhouse Blues” (Bonus Track Japan)