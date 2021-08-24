Charlie Watts, Rolling Stone drummer dead at 80.

92.9 The Eagle will be spending the next few days on the air saying goodbye to Rolling Stone’s Charlie Watts. Originally trained as a graphic artist, he started playing drums in London’s rhythm and blues clubs, where he met Brian Jones, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards. In January 1963, he joined their fledgling group, the Rolling Stones, as drummer, while doubling as designer of their record sleeves and tour stages. Watts, along with Jagger and Richards, were the only band members to have been featured on all of their studio albums. He cited jazz as a major influence on his drumming style.
Outside of his day job as drummer for the Rolling Stones, Charlie Watts has had a small but significant jazz-oriented solo career. A lifetime student of jazz, and of Charlie Parker in particular. In 1964 he publishing a children’s tribute to Parker titled High Flying Bird. During the ’70s, he joined longtime Stones pianist Ian Stewart in the Rocket 88 band, which featured young British jazz players like Evan Parker and Courtney Pine. In the ’90s, a number of intimate, standards-only Charlie Watts Quintet albums also appeared. Watts continued to branch out later in his career, collaborating with fellow drummer in the year 2000, Jim Keltner on The Charlie Watts/Jim Keltner Project. There was a tribal electronica project consisting of instrumental portraits of Watts’ jazz percussion heroes; recording a live album at Ronnie Scott’s in London with his own Tentet; and playing shows with the ABC&D of Boogie Woogie including his friend Dave Green on bass along with pianists Axel Zwingenberger and Ben Waters.
In 1989, The Rolling Stones were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2006, Watts was elected into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame; in the same year, Vanity Fair elected him into the International Best Dressed List Hall of Fame.