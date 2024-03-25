Calling All OREO COOKIE Lovers

OREO is once again introducing a NEW flavor….and it’s coming this week!

Lots of people are buzzing on social media about another new OREO COOKIE flavor…it’s CHURRO OREOS! They’re described as featuring a fried dough-flavored cookie with churro-flavored cream.

The new LIMITED TIME flavor is set to hit stores across the country this Wednesday (March 27).

Are you excited about this new flavor?

The new CHURRO OREO joins a long list of limited edition flavors from OREO, like Hot Chocolate, Birthday Cake, Caramel Apple, and Neapolitan Ice Cream to name a few. We might have to do a “Taste Test” on The Morning Show That Rocks!

