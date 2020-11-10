Buy Ron White’s House And Invite Me Over!
Well looks like Ron White is moving back to Texas. I’ve always wondered how much you could make as a successful stand-up comic and Ron White has had a great career doing just that- And a lot more! Not just comedy his book was on the New York Times Best Seller list and the Blue Collar Comedy tour from 200o to 2003 grossed over $15 Million so I am sure ‘Tater Salad’s’ take was substantial. Numerous TV appearances as well. One thing I have learned for sure is that nothing lasts forever and sometimes you need to downsize. I’ve always loved this guy and we met only once during one of his shows here in Lincoln years ago. I know that if we spent enough time together we would be the best of buds…drinking Number Juan Tequila, a company he co-owns. It gets good reviews and is anywhere from 50 to 110 bucks a bottle. That should also teach you about the term diversify. Enjoy one of the best sales presentations a realtor could ever want.