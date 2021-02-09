Nutrition Authority first opened its doors on April 11, 2005. Since that date, this locally owned business has been passionately committed to bringing people like you the absolute best in Nutrition and Supplementation. They feature Certified Nutritionists on staff to provide expert advice on products, as well as fully customized personalized nutrition coaching featuring the Lifebase Solutions Nutrition platform.
These days, more than ever, people are understanding and embracing the need to be fit and be healthy. At Nutrition Authority, they understand that your body’s needs, and your goals are unique. So, no matter where you are in your fitness and health journey, they know you still want to get the maximum results for your efforts. Your passion for results is their top priority.