As I mentioned on my show today while “Rockin’ The Workforce,” Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band are back in the USA and just kicked off the second North American leg of their World Tour in Chicago. I was talking about the cool video that they put together showing some of the highlights of the European Leg of the tour. Here it is for you to enjoy!

Find more information on THE BOSS on his official website, brucespringsteen.net