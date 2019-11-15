Win Brian Regan Tickets

So my friends, Brian Regan is coming back to Lincoln this Monday night at The Lied Center.
Hit Brians’ Official Site to check out recent awesome stand up specials now on Netflix. “Stand Up and Away!” And and even earlier one titled “Nunchucks And Flametrowers.” A new 2019 special is coming too! Brian’s Official Site
He has been by far one of my personal favorite comics. And while I can cuss like the best of Sailors, you have to admire a guy who can keep you laughing all night and not utter one F-word or S-word. Not that he doesn’t have adult themes, his works clean and that is a skill!
Another favorite of mine is Jerry Sienfeld’s Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee and both of Brian Regan’s appearances are must watch and give you an idea of the genius behind his brand of comedy.
