Brian May, Guitarist/Science geek releases new song for New Horizons

Just released is Brian May‘s first new solo music in over 20 years, titled, “New Horizons.” The track, which the Queen guitarist co-wrote with Don Black has been released digitally following its global debut on January 1st at 12:02 ET via NASA control headquarters in Maryland. According to the announcement, the new track, “celebrates the whole 12-year Journey of New Horizons probe. This is Brian’s personal tribute to the on-going NASA New Horizons mission, which on New Years Day 2019 will achieve the most distant spacecraft flyby in history.”

May, who has a PhD in astrophysics, found the blending of music and science to be a natural one, telling Newsweek: “I find myself in an unusual place because I’m deeply immersed in music — and have been all my life — but I’m also deeply immersed in astronomy and astrophysics.” He said the offer to create music for the project was “an amazing opportunity for me to combine the two.”

May also touched upon the massive success of Bohemian Rhapsody, which chronicles the career of Queen and has gone on to become the highest-grossing music biopic in history: “Nobody expected it to be that huge. We thought it would do quite well. We didn’t expect it to be a record-breaking blockbuster.” May went on to salute actor Rami Malek for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury, calling his performance, “colossal,” and adding: “What an incredible performance he gives. He just became Freddie.”