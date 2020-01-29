Brian Jones “Life & Death” Trailer
What may be the definitive chronicle of original Rolling Stone Brian Jones is headed for the big screen. Rolling Stone: Life And Death Of Brian Jones is set for a limited run of screenings in select markets worldwide from January through April 2020 before the film’s release on DVD in mid-April.
The film by Danny Garcia is clearly not sanctioned by the Rolling Stones, and features no original music. What it does have is people who knew Jones throughout his life, including testimonials from Stones tour manager Sam Cutler, Jones’ daughter Barbara Anna Marion, Pretty Things’ Phil May and Dick Taylor, and Jones’ confidante Prince Stash Klossowski de Rola, among an assortment of British journalists.
Brian Jones, a blues enthusiast, both named and led the original group, which included Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Bill Wyman, and keyboardist Ian Stewart. Shortly after turning professional, Stewart, whose looks didn’t fit with the band, signed on as their road manager.
Jones began losing control of the group when Jagger and Richards began their songwriting partnership in 1965, which slowly moved the band away from Jones’ blues-based direction. By 1966, Jones’ mental instability and drug abuse had become a liability to the Stones. Due to his substance abuse problems, Jones frequently missed tour dates and recording sessions, and was unable to function within the band when he did attend. He was fired from the band on June 8th, 1969 and drowned under suspicious circumstances on July 3rd, 1969.
Upcoming U.S. screenings for Rolling Stone: Life And Death Of Brian Jones:
New York, NY – Anthology Film Archives – January 30th
Boston, MA – Regent Theatre – January 30th, February 1st & 4th
Santa Ana, CA – The Frida Cinema – February 8th
Seattle, WA – Ark Lodge Cinemas – February 13th
Pittsburgh, PA – Harris Theatre Downtown – February 15th
Harrisburg, PA – Moviate – February 23rd
Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop – February 23rd
Chicago, IL – Music Box Theater – February 27th
Minneapolis, MN – Trylon Cinema – April 8th
FAST FACTS
- Brian Jones played a pivotal role in the Rolling Stones’ early success, with his blond hair and good looks, as well as his ability to play any instrument seemingly within minutes of picking it up.
- Jones, although uncredited, co-wrote and played the recorders on “Ruby Tuesday,” sitar and tamboura on “Paint It, Black,” dulcimer on “I Am Waiting” and “Lady Jane,” the lead guitar riff on “Get Off My Cloud,” harpsichord on “Yesterday’s Papers,” the trumpet and trombone on “Something Happened To Me Yesterday,” the marimba on “Under My Thumb,” and the autoharp on “You Got The Silver.”